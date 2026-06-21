Matt Sydal Makes Surprise Return To AEW On Collision

Matt Sydal is officially back in AEW.

More than two years after his last appearance for the company, Sydal returned during Saturday's AEW Collision in a backstage segment alongside SkyFlight and Christopher Daniels.

Daniels welcomed Sydal back by describing him as one of his closest friends and one of his favorite tag team partners throughout his career. He assured Sydal that no matter what direction he wanted to take in AEW, SkyFlight would be standing beside him every step of the way.

Sydal reflected on the lengthy road back, calling it the most difficult recovery he has ever faced. Despite the challenges, he expressed confidence that with SkyFlight in his corner, the next chapter of his career would see him reach even greater heights.

The former AEW and ROH competitor had not appeared for the promotion since May 2024, when he was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita. Shortly after that match, Sydal revealed he would undergo surgery on his right foot following what he described as more than a decade of ongoing issues.

Although absent from AEW television, Sydal eventually resumed wrestling in July 2025, making his in-ring return for an independent promotion in France. He later competed on the Florida independent scene during November and December before stepping away from competition once again.

Sydal first arrived in AEW in September 2020 and became a regular presence across both AEW and ROH programming. During his time under Tony Khan's leadership, he amassed more than 100 matches in AEW and added another 17 appearances in ROH.

His return now adds another experienced veteran to the AEW roster, with fans eager to see what comes next following his long-awaited comeback.