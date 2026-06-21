First Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Beach Break

Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa are officially headed for a showdown at AEW Dynamite Beach Break following a heated confrontation on AEW Collision.

During Saturday night's episode, Jericho and Ciampa came face-to-face to further escalate their growing rivalry. The exchange quickly became personal, with Jericho warning that it would not matter which version of himself stepped into the ring against Ciampa, promising that every version would "kick his a**."

Ciampa fired back by claiming this was exactly the version of Jericho he had been hoping to see and challenged him to a match at AEW Dynamite Beach Break on July 8 in Clearwater, Florida. Jericho wasted no time accepting the challenge, although he made it clear he did not want to wait until next month to get his hands on his rival.

The situation immediately erupted into a brawl. Ciampa gained the upper hand by delivering a low blow before launching Jericho into the steel ring steps. With Jericho left bloodied, Ciampa continued the assault, unloading a series of punches before bringing the fight into the ring and connecting with a devastating knee strike. The segment ended with Ciampa standing tall over his fallen opponent.

The rivalry began shortly after Jericho defeated Ricochet to close out their recent feud. Following that victory, Ciampa blindsided Jericho and later mocked his famous "1,004 holds" promo. Ciampa vowed to expose what he called the "real" Chris Jericho and even threatened to end his wrestling career.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Jericho agreed to meet Ciampa face-to-face on Collision, setting the stage for the explosive encounter that ultimately made their match official.

With tensions now at a boiling point, the two rivals are set to collide at AEW Dynamite Beach Break in what promises to be one of the event's most personal matches.

Match Confirmed For AEW Dynamite Beach Break (July 8)

• Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa