New Report Reveals Major Roadblock To WWE Purchasing TNA

WWE and TNA Wrestling’s partnership continues to generate discussion across the industry, but a new report suggests a full sale of TNA to WWE may not be as realistic as many fans believe.

Speculation about TNA’s future ownership has been ongoing for months, particularly after reports emerged claiming Anthem Sports & Entertainment could be open to offers. Interest grew further when Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE’s current agreement with TNA reportedly includes a clause that would allow WWE to purchase the promotion at a predetermined price.

Despite that, new information indicates WWE may have little interest in moving forward with such a deal.

According to sports journalist Blake Avignon, sources within WWE point to Anthem’s financial situation as the biggest hurdle. The report claims that taking on Anthem’s debt would significantly reduce the appeal of acquiring TNA, especially when WWE already possesses many of the assets and advantages TNA could provide.

“Multiple @WWE sources indicate the toxic debt on Anthem’s books is the primary reason WWE isn’t viewed as a buyer for TNA. WWE already has the TV reach, audience, and talent pipeline TNA would offer. Taking on that debt, plus a TV deal with AMC that WWE wouldn’t fully control, makes an acquisition far less attractive than simply poaching talent or licensing the library outright.”

Meltzer recently addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio and confirmed that WWE does have an option built into its agreement with TNA.

“I mean, as far as, like, what’s going to happen, you know, I mean, there’s a, there’s a deal in there when they made the working agreement, you know, part of the working agreement is if WWE wants to buy them, they can buy them. There’s a set price and everything of what they’ll. What they’ll pay.”

Adding further context to the discussion, TNA star Matt Hardy recently dismissed claims that a sale is imminent. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he stated that TNA remains financially stable and is actually focusing on reducing expenses rather than preparing for a takeover.

“So financially, TNA is okay. We’re not about to be bought by WWE right now. I know that’s the rumor. I think down the road in a few years that [could] happen, whatever. But right now that is not happening. We’re actually going in the opposite direction. They’re actually saving money.”

While WWE and TNA continue to work closely together through their talent-sharing arrangement, the latest reports suggest that maintaining a partnership may currently be a more attractive option for WWE than taking on the financial responsibilities that would come with a full acquisition.