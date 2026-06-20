WWE Files Trademarks For Four New Potential Ring Names

WWE has moved to secure several new ring names, filing trademark applications for four potential identities that could soon appear across its programming.

According to filings submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 19, WWE applied to trademark the names Kylee Quinn, Milos Jovik, Vanta, and Vanta the Unknown.

One of those names already appears to be in use within WWE's developmental system. Performance Center talent Jessica Bogdanov currently lists "Vanta the Unknown" in her Instagram biography and has recently competed at NXT live events and dark matches under variations of that character name, including Jessica the Unknown and her real name.

Bogdanov joined WWE after the company announced her signing in November 2025. Born in Moscow, Russia, the 31-year-old brings a unique athletic background to the ring, having previously trained in gymnastics and pole dancing before making the transition into professional wrestling.

The rising prospect has also generated discussion among fans online following a recent NXT dark match against Skylar Raye. A clip from the bout circulated on social media, showcasing an inventive counter used by Bogdanov to escape a wristlock, drawing praise from viewers for its creativity.

With WWE continuing to expand and develop its next generation of talent, the latest trademark filings could offer an early glimpse at future characters and names set to emerge from the Performance Center.