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Jim Ross Shares Emotional Hospital Update After 22 Days In Care

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2026
Jim Ross Shares Emotional Hospital Update After 22 Days In Care

Jim Ross has provided another update on his ongoing health battle, revealing that he remains hospitalised but is continuing to fight through the challenges.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator took to social media to share a message with fans, noting that he had reached his 22nd day in hospital in Norman, Oklahoma. While watching the College World Series and supporting the Oklahoma Sooners baseball team, Ross expressed his gratitude for the support he has received.

Ross thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes, making it clear that he is not ready to give up.

"Thanks for everyone’s kind thoughts and prayers. Don’t count me out just yet. I’m still fighting!"

The 74 year old did not disclose the reason for his lengthy hospital stay, and no official details regarding his condition have been made public.

Over the past several years, Ross has faced multiple health setbacks. In 2021, he underwent treatment for skin cancer and later confirmed he was cancer free. He also had hip surgery in 2024 and revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer before announcing later that year that he had successfully beaten the disease. Throughout his career, Ross has also dealt with Bell's palsy.

More recently, Ross has used episodes of his Grilling JR podcast to keep fans informed about his recovery progress. He previously stated that travel had been the biggest hurdle preventing a return to AEW commentary duties.

Fans across the wrestling world continue to send their support as the legendary broadcaster battles through another difficult chapter in his health journey.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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