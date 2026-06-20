Vampiro on NWE Promotion, Tessa Blanchard, Confronting Sting over Negativity after their WCW Feud

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Vampiro

Date: 06/20/2026

Your Host: "Arizona" James Walsh



Vampiro is a Lucha Libre legend and a former WCW Superstar who rose to fame when so many others claimed they couldn't break through the "glass ceiling" of WCW. Working with the likes of Sting, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair, Vampiro became one of WCW's biggest stars in its later years all the way to suffering a severe concussion and broken neck after a superbomb from Mike Awesome at Halloween Havoc 2000. From there, Vampiro returned to Mexico, was a big part of MTV's Wrestlign Society X, and El Rey Network's Lucha Underground promotion. And now, he's back with another promotion that promises more of that same vibe - Nu Wrestling Evolution!



With Vampiro at the helm, NWE promises to bring story driven wrestling to the Inatnational markets with an apparent home base in Italy. The shows will air on Amazon Prime internationally and many will be brought to YouTube for the North American audience to see.



We speak to the iconic "Brother in Paint" about NWE, his time in WCW, his recent AAA retirement match, WWE's influence on the present AAA product since the purchase, and so much more



Don't forget to check out www.WrestlingEPicenter.com for more great content like this including our 2017 interview with Vampiro as well!

YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/lk_vzbViMG4







VAMPIRO:



On the Nu Wrestling Entertainment promotion touring soon:

"This is not just a tour. This is a full fledged promotion. In fact, it is a promotion that has roots back more than 20 years. Over the next few months, we will be uploading some of our hundreds of hours of archived content to YouTube. When we are running, we have a broadcasting deal to air on Amazon Prime internationally and will post episodes on YouTube as well in the United States. Right now, the plan is to do shows based in Italy and Spain with a plan to tour the rest of Europe next year including England, Scotland, and I believe Poland is also on the books. So, this really is a big deal!"



On his role in NWE:

"My role is going to be a part of creative which is sort of like what I did with Lucha Underground. As for wrestling, I'm retired in Mexico. I'm sort of retired in the United States. But, in Europe, it will be fun because I sort of don't have to worry about trying to steal the show. But, this is a major opportunity where I can be involved creatively and offer my opinion. This is huge for me."



On signing Tessa Blanchard:

"We've got Tessa Blanchard! I've met her a few times. I have seen her work. I'm a fan of her work. I think she will be a great addition to what we want to do. There are other guys too that we have that maybe haven't quite signed yet that I can't announce until they do. But, this is a big deal, man!"



On he and Matt Striker being a fantastic pairing on Lucha Underground commentary:

"I want to give a shout out to Matt Striker. I think Matt Striker is a huge part of why things popped off the way that they did there. And, I learned so much from working with him, man! Just want to give him credit and a shout out. But, Lucha Underground was what it was because of Wrestling Society X. WSx with Kevin Kleinrock, when he did that on MTV, that was the vibe. Without WSX, there would have been no Lucha Underground. And, that will be the vibe (of NWE) but I also want to say that this is going to be something different. A lot of times, companies get guys that are fresh off being released and they just want to get that pay day. And, it comes off kind of indy. That is not what we want here. We are going to ween out American talent and try to put more of a focus on European talent, Japanese talent, and, of course, with my connections in Mexico where I still live... There is so much great talent right now and if we can tap into some fo that European talent, that will be great."



On WWE ruining the UK market when they did WE NXT UK:

"I respect that. Being a lingual magician, we're going to correct your verbiage. (laughs) I so want to pick a fight but I also don't want to pick a fight. When WWE did their NXT UK, they used their, lets call it involvement, you said "ruined", to change the scene. And, they did. And, it is happening the same way right now in Mexico. The Undertaker and somebody else, and I'm not trying to pick a fight with the Undertaker, I'm really not. But, he made a joke about CMLL and he said that they hadn't even heard of it. And, I get why he said it. I do. But, the more I thought about it the more offended I got. And then you heard people talk about the match from a couple weeks ago with El Grande Americano and they were like, "Oh my God, the WWE had the best Mexican match..." No, no no. Mexican wrestling is the oldest wrestling in the world. I do my podcast and it takes me 10 days to put it out because it is like, "Oh f***, I shouldn't have said that." Well, Mexican wrestling has been around for over 100 years and matches like that, they happen 7 days a week. It is the people who make it. Mexican wrestling has existed for a long, long time and it will continue to exist for a long long time after TKO sells to the Arabs. Wait, did I just say that? So, I would very much encourage people from jumping on the band wagon that "WWE saved the world again." No, they did not."



On retiring in AAA in 2024 and what that meant to him:

"It was a part of a tour. And, I'm glad I did it. I wish I could have been more involved. At the time, I had no connection between my brain and my body. I couldn't walk! That is why we had to do the match that way. There was no other way. It meant everything to me to have one more match... The idea behind it was every time somebody came out, it was a part of my past. So, it was awesome. And, my daughter was there. It was awesome. I wish I would have had a little more input into it. But, it was awesome!"



On WWE buying AAA and if it still is authentic Lucha Libre:

"Does it take away from the authenticity? I think if they came in with a little more humility and realized that they didn't create this, this has been around for a long, long time, it would go a long way. But, you knew they weren't going to do that. To me, it is like sushi. You are not going to compete with a sushi chef in Tokyo if you own a sushi shop in a strip mall. So, if you took your strip mall sushi to Tokyo, it isn't going to go down as well. It is the same thing in wrestling. When WWE would come to Mexico, there was a level of "that's it" from the fans. You know? Like, sure, you've got the production and all that and you're on TV everywhere. But, here in Mexico, we have guys who can do moonsaults off the roof and land on their feet. And, in WWE, they have these big monsters but everything was so promo heavy. So, they came to town and brought the big production but had so much talking that the fans were like, "That's it?" So, with WWE owning AAA, and I'm sure I'm not going to make any friends by saying this but I'm not here to make friends, if they had a little more humility and respect for what came before, it would go a long way. When I was on MTV, Zakk Wylde said to me, "Never forget who came before you." That is why he was in tribute bands, that is why he was with Ozzy. "Those guys taught me how to play guitar." Well, The Undertaker comes in and says, "I've got so many guys wanting to come to Mexico." No, man. For the past 40 years, guys have wanted to come to Mexico. Look at who has traveled through here over the years. But, that is all that I have to say about that."



On the Undertaker booking AAA:

"I like the Undertaker. I am a fan. One day, I hope to meet him and take a picture with him. I just wish he showed a little more respect for the history of Mexican wrestling."



On how he is doing with his mental health after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease:

"Wow. I'm taking aback by your question. I have put in so much time trying to work on what is wrong with me. I was misdiagnosed. I've been working with brain trauma specialists. I've been doing protocols with medications and peptides. I've been doing eating habits, sleeping habits, energy habits! I think I'm in the best place that I've been in the past 20 years. Physically, I still have a long, long way to go. But, mentally? I'm happy! I'm happy! I like myself and I love life, man!"



On what his misdiagnosis was:

"It is important! I was told I had end stage Alzheimer's. Thankfully, I didn't. But, everything I'm doing now with my podcast and with my promotion (NWE), I want to help men's mental health, man. Right now, you have guys with contracts who are riding high and then they get released. And, the mental anguish that the modern wrestlers must go through is brutal! I want to help them with that."



On how he broke through the glass ceiling in WCW when so few younger guys could:

"Blue eyes! (laughs) I have blue eyes, man! There was no secret. They had me under contract for over a year. And, they just kept me at home. So, I went to them and I said, "I really would like my release. I don't really care about your paycheck. I've got an offer to go back to Japan. I want to work." Well, when I did that, they brought me into the office to talk about it. They said, "Can you do this thing with this band, the Misfits?" So, I go, "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!" And, you know, I did and they saw I could move. I was steroided out. I was 6'3. I had dreads, painted face. That was intimidating! I wasn't even trying to fit in to American wrestling. I could care less. I was doing my thing and they saw they could do something with it. When there is controversy, they try to see what they can squeeze out of that lemon. And, that was how I got a shot."



On confronting Sting recently:

"After WCW fell apart and we weren't around each other anymore, I started to see Sting say things where he didn't have anything nice to say about me or working with me or whatever. That was heartbreaking. It really was. Working with Sting in WCW, I learned so much in such a little time. I really did. Well, in advance of an autograph signing thing at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, he walks in. And, there is no way we wouldn't see each other, man. So, I say, "Hey man, do you remember me?" He goes, "Yeah, how you doing?" or whatever. I could tell by the way he said it and the way he was standing, he was like, "Oh f***, I don't want to talk to this guy." Well, I said, "Can I have a few minutes of your time?" And, i said, "I'm not here to be your friend. I didn't find God.I am this person." And, I thanked him from my soul. And, i thanked him for what we did. And, I could see that what I said meant something to him. So, I said, "Can I ask you something? I have this picture of you and I together.... Would you sign it for me?" And, he did. He signed it and he put on a Bible scripture on it. And, that was probably my favorite moment from WCW."



On getting to beat Hulk Hogan in WCW:

"When I was 16, maybe 17, WWF came to Montreal and I was a ring boy... I was setting up the ring, doing whatever I could to be as close to the show as I could... And, I got to meet Hulk Hogan. I shook his hand and it was like shaking a catcher's mitt. He was the biggest human being I had ever seen... Then, I was there in WCW.... And, we were working together. I remember, I told him that story... And, it meant something to him. When it came time for the match, they told me, "You're going up." I was like, "What?" They were like, "It was Hulk's call. You're going over." Like, wow. He didn't have to do that. He really didn't. But, he did... I would not have evern been a wrestler if it wasn't for Hulk Hogan... That was one of my favorite memories ever in life. How could it not?"



On Lucha Underground teasing a return with a video posted a month or so ago:

"It's all bullshit. That was all bulshit. The only thing I could see them doing is re-runs or putting episodes up on a streaming service somewhere. But, when I saw that video, I prepared an email response to an offer to come back if they had sent me one. It was ready. And, I was going to say "no, I'm not interested." It wouldn't be the same. Most of us have moved on. We are doing other things. It would have to be a completely different crew. So, no. I don't think that was anything. I saw it. But, it was bullshit."



On advice for NWE Wrestlers when it comes to social media:

"Not just social media. But, in general. Don't say stupid shit! What I mean by that is, why say something that will piss people off? I'll give you an example. I watched the UFC thing at the White House the other night... And, the one fighter said the thing about Michelle Obama being a guy. Why? I mean, it wasn't that funny when people started saying it. But, why say it now? Why bring it down to that? Why make it political? People have to stop saying stupid shit."