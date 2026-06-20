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Ricky Saints Earns United States Title Shot At WWE Night Of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2026
Ricky Saints Earns United States Title Shot At WWE Night Of Champions

Ricky Saints has secured a championship opportunity at WWE Night of Champions following a major victory on the June 19 edition of SmackDown.

A week earlier, WWE announced that the winner of a showdown between Saints and Carmelo Hayes would earn a United States Championship match against Trick Williams at the upcoming premium live event. With the stakes high, both competitors entered the contest determined to punch their ticket to Night of Champions.

Williams has been riding a wave of momentum since capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 42, quickly becoming one of SmackDown’s most popular stars. His success has attracted no shortage of challengers eager for a shot at the gold.

For Saints, the match represented a chance to prove he belongs among WWE’s top names. Hayes, meanwhile, was looking to finally break through after feeling that previous encounters involving Williams and Sami Zayn had prevented him from reaching the next level.

The bout delivered plenty of action as both men traded momentum throughout. Hayes appeared to have the contest won late after connecting with Dirty Diana and a Suplex Lift Cutter. He then attempted Nothing But Net, but Saints avoided the move and nearly stole the victory.

As the pace intensified, near falls and counters kept the outcome in doubt. Saints looked for the Revolution DDT, only for Hayes to escape and regain control. Moments later, Hayes landed First 48 and seemed poised to secure the title opportunity.

However, Saints refused to stay down. After kicking out of the pin attempt, he capitalized on a mistake that sent Hayes crashing headfirst into an exposed turnbuckle. With his opponent stunned, Saints quickly covered him and scored the decisive three-count.

The victory officially makes Ricky Saints the new number one contender and sets up a United States Championship clash with Trick Williams at WWE Night of Champions.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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