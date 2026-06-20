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Sami Zayn Added To Undisputed WWE Championship Match At Night Of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2026
Sami Zayn Added To Undisputed WWE Championship Match At Night Of Champions

Sami Zayn has thrust himself into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture following a chaotic series of events on SmackDown that completely reshaped the title scene heading into Night of Champions.

What started as a one-on-one championship rematch between Cody Rhodes and Gunther quickly descended into controversy, ultimately leading to a blockbuster Triple Threat Match being made official for WWE's upcoming premium live event in Riyadh.

The drama unfolded during the June 19 edition of SmackDown in Kansas City, where tensions stemming from the disputed finish at Clash in Italy continued to dominate the championship conversation.

Gunther was granted a rematch against Rhodes after arguing that his foot was underneath the bottom rope during the deciding pinfall at Clash in Italy. Looking to ensure a fair outcome, The Ring General personally selected Sami Zayn as the special guest referee for the title bout.

That decision proved costly.

During the match, frustrations boiled over between Gunther and Zayn, eventually leading to Gunther powerbombing the guest official and leaving him unable to continue. WWE officials quickly sent a replacement referee to oversee the contest, but the situation only became more chaotic from there.

Later in the match, Zayn returned to ringside and yanked the replacement official out of the ring just as the action reached its climax. Moments later, Rhodes pinned Gunther, and Zayn slid back into position to count the fall himself. The rapid three-count sparked outrage from Gunther, while Rhodes was equally unhappy, insisting he wanted a clear and decisive victory without any controversy attached to it.

When the match resumed, matters spiraled completely out of control. Zayn attacked Gunther, resulting in a disqualification, before turning his attention to Rhodes and dropping the Undisputed WWE Champion with the title belt.

The fallout continued backstage, where Rhodes, Gunther, and Zayn confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. With all three men demanding answers, Rhodes proposed a solution that would settle the issue once and for all.

Aldis agreed.

It was officially announced that Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against both Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match at Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh.

With unfinished business, personal grudges, and the richest prize on SmackDown at stake, the road to Night of Champions has suddenly become far more unpredictable.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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