WWE Reportedly Adding Women’s United States Title Match To Night Of Champions

WWE Night Of Champions could be set to feature another major title bout, with a new report indicating Tiffany Stratton is expected to defend the Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill at the premium live event on June 27 in Saudi Arabia.

According to False Finish, plans are in place for Stratton and Cargill to collide at Night Of Champions. The report surfaced shortly after WWE updated the event's promotional material, with Stratton replacing Rhea Ripley on the official poster. Ripley is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while Stratton now joins Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Trick Williams as one of the featured stars for the show.

The issues between Stratton and Cargill stretch back well over a year. Their rivalry first intensified in 2025 when Cargill captured the Queen of the Ring tournament, earning a championship opportunity against Stratton at SummerSlam. Despite the challenge, Stratton successfully retained her title.

Cargill eventually gained payback later that year, defeating Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November and bringing an end to her lengthy 302 day reign.

Their rivalry has continued into 2026, although both women now find themselves in very different positions. Stratton currently holds the Women’s United States Championship, while Cargill has aligned herself with Michin and B-Fab as part of a dominant alliance on SmackDown.

Recent weeks have seen tensions escalate. During a tag team match, Cargill's involvement helped Michin and B-Fab secure a victory over Stratton and Chelsea Green. The confrontation did not end there, as Stratton was left vulnerable to a three on one assault after the match.

The situation intensified further on the June 19 edition of SmackDown. In a backstage segment, Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab discussed their ongoing issues with Stratton and Green. Cargill declared that her group was taking control of the division and accused Stratton of derailing her momentum in the Queen of the Ring tournament. She then challenged Stratton to put the Women’s United States Championship on the line at Night Of Champions.

With that challenge now issued on television, it appears WWE may be moving forward with the championship clash, setting the stage for another chapter in the long-running rivalry between Stratton and Cargill.