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Report Reveals Possible Reason Behind WWE SmackDown Cancellation In Cincinnati

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2026
Report Reveals Possible Reason Behind WWE SmackDown Cancellation In Cincinnati

WWE’s decision to pull its scheduled September 4 episode of SmackDown from Cincinnati may finally have a likely explanation.

While the company has yet to publicly address the cancellation, a new report points to a possible schedule shakeup surrounding Labor Day weekend.

The September 4 broadcast had originally been slated for the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. However, the event was recently removed from the venue’s calendar, and Ticketmaster notified fans that the show had been canceled, with refunds automatically issued to ticket holders.

Possible Double TV Taping Planned In Charlotte

According to PWInsider, WWE is believed to be exploring plans for a major television taping on August 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The idea would reportedly see WWE record both RAW and SmackDown content during the same event, allowing the company to stay on schedule while giving production crews and staff members time off over Labor Day weekend.

The report also noted that WWE.com has quietly removed both the canceled September 4 SmackDown in Cincinnati and the August 31 RAW event in Charlotte from its online schedule. Despite that, tickets for the Charlotte show are still available through Ticketmaster, and the Spectrum Center continues to promote the event on its website.

At this stage, there is no indication that the Charlotte show has been canceled. Instead, signs point to WWE making behind-the-scenes adjustments to its television schedule rather than eliminating events altogether.

Ticketmaster’s notice to fans regarding the Cincinnati event simply stated: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Although WWE has not officially confirmed plans for a double taping, speculation continues to grow that Charlotte could play a key role in the company’s revised Labor Day weekend schedule.

For now, the September 4 edition of SmackDown remains off WWE’s calendar as fans await further clarification.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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