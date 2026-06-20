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Jimmy Uso’s WWE SmackDown Absence Seemingly Explained By Social Media Posts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2026
Jimmy Uso’s WWE SmackDown Absence Seemingly Explained By Social Media Posts

Jimmy Uso was nowhere to be seen on the June 19 episode of WWE SmackDown, and a pair of social media posts may have revealed the reason behind his absence.

Before SmackDown went live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Jimmy uploaded an Instagram Story showing he was on a flight bound for London. Later, he shared another update featuring himself and wife Naomi enjoying time together in front of a waterfall, adding a heart emoji to the post.

The timing of Jimmy's absence raised some eyebrows given his prominent role in WWE's ongoing Bloodline storyline. Since reuniting with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Jimmy has remained heavily involved in several major developments surrounding the faction.

Over the past few weeks, he has exchanged words with LA Knight over comments directed at Reigns and has also been caught up in the continuing issues involving Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Despite those storylines continuing to unfold, Jimmy was not part of Friday night's show.

His absence left Jey Uso to focus solely on his King of the Ring semifinal showdown against Je'Von Evans. With a place in the tournament final at stake, the winner would move on to Night of Champions on June 27 to face Oba Femi and crown the 2026 King of the Ring. The tournament winner will also secure a championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

WWE has yet to provide an official explanation for Jimmy's absence on television. However, based on his social media activity, it appears he was spending time overseas with Naomi rather than attending SmackDown in Kansas City.

At this stage, there is no indication that Jimmy's absence is anything more than temporary, and nothing suggests his role within The Bloodline has changed.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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