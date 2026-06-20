Cody Rhodes Retains Amid Chaos As SmackDown Title Match Ends In Controversy

The Undisputed WWE Championship picture became even more chaotic on the June 19 edition of WWE SmackDown as Cody Rhodes and Gunther delivered a controversial rematch that ended with multiple disputed decisions, referee drama, and an unresolved finish.

Gunther entered the bout seeking redemption after his loss to Rhodes at Clash in Italy, where replays showed his foot beneath the bottom rope during the deciding pinfall. Confident that recent tensions between Rhodes and Sami Zayn could work to his advantage, Gunther requested Zayn serve as special guest referee for the title showdown.

Questions about Zayn's impartiality followed the match from the opening bell. While he largely enforced the rules fairly early on, both competitors found themselves frustrated with his decisions as the contest progressed.

Rhodes gained momentum with a Cody Cutter, while Gunther relied on his trademark power offense. The challenger attempted to gain an advantage by using the ropes during a Figure Four Leglock, but Zayn immediately intervened and ordered a break, drawing visible frustration from The Ring General.

The controversy escalated later in the match when Rhodes connected with Cross Rhodes and appeared to have secured the victory. However, Zayn halted the count after spotting Gunther's foot on the bottom rope, mirroring the disputed ending from Clash in Italy. Rhodes confronted Zayn over the decision, only to be shoved backward and directly into a sleeper hold from Gunther.

Gunther nearly captured the championship, but Rhodes reached the ropes to force a break. When Gunther refused to release the hold promptly, Zayn stepped in and physically separated the two. Gunther responded by shoving Zayn several times. Zayn fired back with a slap, leading Gunther to level the special referee with a powerbomb.

Despite the chaos, the match continued. Rhodes recovered with a top-rope Cody Cutter followed by another Cross Rhodes. A replacement referee raced to ringside and counted the pin attempt, but Gunther kicked out before three.

Momentum shifted once again after Gunther avoided a diving attack from Rhodes and followed up with a shotgun dropkick and powerbomb. Just as it seemed he was moments away from victory, Zayn returned and dragged the replacement referee from the ring before a count could begin.

Still furious over the earlier attack, Zayn then assisted Rhodes in rolling Gunther up and delivered a lightning-fast three-count, allowing Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship under highly questionable circumstances.

The situation spilled backstage as Rhodes, Gunther, Zayn, and WWE official Nick Aldis argued over the result. Unhappy with the manner of his victory, Rhodes returned to the ring and demanded the match be restarted with a new referee.

Gunther immediately accepted, though not before attacking Zayn, who continued protesting the decision. The rematch was quickly underway, but it lasted only moments before Zayn returned and blasted Gunther with a Helluva Kick, forcing a disqualification.

The confusion continued after the bell when Zayn accidentally struck Rhodes with the championship belt during the ensuing brawl. Realizing the damage he had caused, a frustrated Zayn headed to the back while Gunther continued demanding another opportunity at the title.

With two controversial endings in a single night, Gunther now has a strong case for another championship match and made his intentions clear by requesting a rematch at Night of Champions.