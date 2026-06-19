Bill Anderson Benefit Show is This Sunday in the Los Agneles, CA Area

Bill Anderson is a professional wrestling legend that likely best slides into the "unsung hero" category. He is the man who trained the likes of the Ultimate Warrior, Sting, "California Stud" Rod Price, the Angel of Death, and other wrestling greats. He also was the Southwest talent coordinator for WWE live events during the glory days of the 80's. In fact, he even pinned "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff!

Well, Bill needs some help. The legendary trainer and wrestler has cancer and mobility issues. His friends at tje Santino Brothers in the LA area are running a benefit show for him. Magnificent Mimi, who he also trained, is making a rare wrestling appearance to sign autographs at the event.

If you can, buy a ticket. Help out. And, check out some great Southern California wrestling on Father's Day! Or, just buy a ticket out of respect to Bill Anderson who will be making his final pro wrestling based appearance at the event.