AEW Expands Tubi Partnership With Launch Of WatchAEW FAST Channel

AEW is expanding its presence on Tubi with even more content for fans to enjoy.
On Friday, June 19, AEW announced via social media that its WatchAEW FAST channel is now available on Tubi. FAST, which stands for Free Ad Supported Streaming Television, offers viewers a continuous 24/7 stream of programming dedicated to a specific brand or content library.
The move follows AEW's recent addition of more than 100 episodes of Dynamite to the streaming platform earlier this month, further strengthening the promotion's partnership with the service.
In addition to Tubi, the WatchAEW FAST channel remains available through AEW's own streaming platform, MyAEW, giving fans multiple ways to access around the clock AEW content.
AEW fans, your favorite professional wrestling is now available on @Tubi!, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2026
Check out the WatchAEW FAST Channel absolutely FREE everywhere that Tubi is available! Plus, stream the first three seasons of AEW Dynamite anytime completely free right now on Tubi VOD! pic.twitter.com/z0jsmbj5o8
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