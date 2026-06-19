WWE NXT Viewership Climbs Despite World Cup Competition

WWE NXT saw a notable boost in viewership this week despite facing stiff competition from the FIFA World Cup.

Tuesday's episode on The CW drew an average of 610,000 viewers, marking an 11.3 percent increase from the previous week's audience. The show also posted a 0.09 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, matching last week's figure and equaling NXT's highest rating in that category since May 5.

The rise comes even as NXT went head-to-head with a World Cup match on Fox, which dominated television for the night with more than nine million viewers and a 2.99 rating among adults aged 18 to 49. NXT finished at the bottom of the network television rankings in both total viewership and the demographic rating.

Looking at the year-over-year comparison, NXT's overall audience was down 7.6 percent from the same week in 2025, while its 18 to 49 rating declined by 43.8 percent.