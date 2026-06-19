×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Viewership Climbs Despite World Cup Competition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
WWE NXT Viewership Climbs Despite World Cup Competition

WWE NXT saw a notable boost in viewership this week despite facing stiff competition from the FIFA World Cup.

Tuesday's episode on The CW drew an average of 610,000 viewers, marking an 11.3 percent increase from the previous week's audience. The show also posted a 0.09 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, matching last week's figure and equaling NXT's highest rating in that category since May 5.

The rise comes even as NXT went head-to-head with a World Cup match on Fox, which dominated television for the night with more than nine million viewers and a 2.99 rating among adults aged 18 to 49. NXT finished at the bottom of the network television rankings in both total viewership and the demographic rating.

Looking at the year-over-year comparison, NXT's overall audience was down 7.6 percent from the same week in 2025, while its 18 to 49 rating declined by 43.8 percent.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Kansas City, Missouri

Jun. 19th 2026

#smackdown

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 23rd 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#collision

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy