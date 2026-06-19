WWE NXT Viewership Climbs Despite World Cup Competition

WWE NXT saw a notable boost in viewership this week despite facing stiff competition from the FIFA World Cup.
Tuesday's episode on The CW drew an average of 610,000 viewers, marking an 11.3 percent increase from the previous week's audience. The show also posted a 0.09 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, matching last week's figure and equaling NXT's highest rating in that category since May 5.
The rise comes even as NXT went head-to-head with a World Cup match on Fox, which dominated television for the night with more than nine million viewers and a 2.99 rating among adults aged 18 to 49. NXT finished at the bottom of the network television rankings in both total viewership and the demographic rating.
Looking at the year-over-year comparison, NXT's overall audience was down 7.6 percent from the same week in 2025, while its 18 to 49 rating declined by 43.8 percent.
If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.
Kansas City, Missouri
Jun. 19th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 23rd 2026
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Jun. 24th 2026
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Jun. 24th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026