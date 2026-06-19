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WWE Given Green Light For SummerSlam Despite Stadium Roof Concerns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
WWE Given Green Light For SummerSlam Despite Stadium Roof Concerns

WWE's plans for SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium remain firmly on track despite recent reports regarding damage to the venue's roof.

Following a report from the Minnesota Star Tribune revealing that a significant portion of the stadium's roof will need replacement after suffering hail damage during a 2023 storm, WWE has reportedly been assured there is no concern surrounding the event. A WWE source indicated that city officials have confirmed the roof remains structurally sound and poses no risk to upcoming events.

The report noted that the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), which owns the stadium, has begun seeking proposals to replace the translucent roofing material that covers approximately 60 percent of the structure. The damage stems from an August 2023 hailstorm that produced hailstones measuring up to 2.5 inches in diameter.

An engineering assessment determined that while repairs are necessary, the damage has not compromised the roof's safety or overall structural integrity.

The MSFA also released a statement emphasizing that visitors can continue to feel confident about the stadium's condition. The authority noted that preventative measures are in place to maintain the facility and that insurance is expected to cover the majority of repair expenses, helping protect taxpayer investment.

As things stand, SummerSlam will proceed as planned with WWE's annual premium live event taking place across two nights on August 1 and August 2 in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.

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