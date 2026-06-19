John Cena Comes To Co-Star’s Aid After Unexpected Premiere Moment

John Cena stepped in to help comedian Eric André after a planned wardrobe mishap stole the spotlight during the premiere of their new Netflix comedy, Little Brother.

The film's world premiere took place Thursday evening at New York City's historic Paris Theater. After walking the red carpet at The Plaza Hotel, André made a memorable arrival in the green Porsche featured in the movie.

Things quickly turned chaotic when André exited the vehicle and deliberately tore apart his outfit after it became caught in the car door. The stunt left the comedian standing in nothing but his underwear as photographers captured every moment.

Someone nearby attempted to help by handing André a T-shirt, but he quickly rejected it after discovering it featured Roman Reigns. André jokingly appeared unwilling to forgive Reigns following events on this week's WWE RAW, where Jacob Fatu launched an attack while the Tribal Chief stood by.

With cameras flashing, Cena jumped into action. The WWE icon used his blazer to shield his co-star from photographers, though André seemed more than happy to embrace the attention. He ultimately posed alongside Cena in his underwear, turning the unexpected moment into one of the night's most talked-about photo opportunities.

Cena knows a thing or two about making headlines with unconventional red carpet appearances, having famously appeared nearly naked during a memorable segment at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The premiere attracted a number of stars connected to the film, including Christopher Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, Ben Ahlers, Bryce Gheisar, and Pilot Bunch. Writer and director Matt Spicer was also in attendance alongside producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer and co-producer Kate Griffith.

Other celebrity guests spotted at the event included Dylan O'Brien, Sarah Sherman, Michelle Buteau, Sarah Ramos, and Eleonora Srugo.

Little Brother is set to debut on Netflix on June 26.