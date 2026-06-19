The Rock's Old MMA Career Comments Spark Fresh Debate Among Fans

Fans have been revisiting comments made by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson about a potential move into MMA during the early stages of his WWE career, sparking plenty of debate online.

The discussion resurfaced after an old interview between The Rock and Joe Rogan began circulating on social media. In the interview, Johnson recalled a period when he was uncertain about his future in WWE and considered alternative career paths.

Reflecting on his situation at the time, The Rock explained that he was working a demanding WWE schedule while earning significantly less than some of the top stars in combat sports.

"At that time I was making $150,000 wrestling 235 days a year," The Rock said.

"Do the math of that and how much you're making per match."

Johnson revealed that conversations with former MMA competitors Ken Shamrock and Mark Kerr opened his eyes to the money available in Japan's Pride Fighting Championships.

"These guys over in Pride are making 250, 350, 500," he said.

At that stage of his WWE run, Johnson admitted he was unsure whether he would ever become a major star.

"I don't think I'm going to make it in WWE, people are booing me out of the arenas," he recalled.

"Maybe I should train to MMA and go to Pride and make money, real money."

"These fans are booing me over here for 150 grand."

The remarks prompted mixed reactions from fans, many of whom questioned whether The Rock could have succeeded in a legitimate MMA environment.

One fan wrote, "Does he realize the MMA fights are real?"

Another was skeptical that Johnson seriously entertained the idea, stating, "I don't think The Rock ever considered going to Pride. I think that's a bit of a stretch."

Others noted that Pride was known for featuring larger-than-life personalities and unconventional attractions, suggesting Johnson's star power and physique alone may have secured him a few fights.

"On the other hand, Pride loved huge guys and they signed guys just for their look in a lot of the mismatch or freak show fights. He could have probably got a fight or two alone off his look."

Some fans even compared the comments to the kind of exaggerated stories often associated with wrestling legends.

"Rock is going through his deluded Hogan phase then," one commenter joked.

Meanwhile, others felt the level of competition in MMA at the time would have posed a major challenge.

"He would have got destroyed. Especially early days of MMA when he started," another fan commented.

While The Rock never pursued a career inside the cage, his decision ultimately paid off. He became one of WWE's biggest stars before transitioning into a hugely successful Hollywood career.