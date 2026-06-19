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AEW Discussing Potential In Ring Return For Matt Sydal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
AEW Discussing Potential In Ring Return For Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal could soon be making his return to AEW competition following a lengthy spell away from the ring.

A new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson states that AEW has discussed bringing Sydal back for matches in the near future. The veteran performer has not wrestled for the company in two years while recovering from a significant injury and subsequent surgery.

In 2024, Sydal underwent a complex operation on his right foot to address damage that dated back to a motorcycle accident more than a decade earlier. The procedure reportedly required doctors to break and re-fuse multiple bones while installing hardware to properly realign his toes and foot structure.

After spending an extended period on the sidelines, Sydal resumed wrestling activity in July 2025, competing against Ultimo Dragon at an event in France. However, he has yet to step back into an AEW ring since his last appearance for the promotion.

That final AEW match took place on the May 22, 2024 episode of Dynamite, where Sydal faced Konosuke Takeshita. With internal discussions reportedly underway, fans may not have to wait much longer to see the high-flying veteran back on AEW programming.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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