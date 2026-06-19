WWE SmackDown September 4 Location Pulled As Cincinnati Event Cancelled

WWE appears to be making a late change to its SmackDown schedule, as the September 4 edition of the show is no longer expected to take place in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The episode had originally been announced for Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center, with WWE confirming the date on May 7 and tickets going on sale a week later on May 15. However, the arena has since removed all references to the event from its schedule, while Ticketmaster now lists the show as canceled by the organizer.

At this time, WWE has not revealed where the September 4 broadcast will be held, leaving fans waiting for an official update on a replacement venue.

Fans who already purchased tickets for the Cincinnati event do not need to take any action, as Ticketmaster has confirmed that refunds will automatically be processed back to the original payment method used for the purchase.

The change comes amid several recent adjustments to WWE’s Labor Day weekend plans. Earlier this month, the company announced that Saturday Night’s Main Event will air on Sunday, September 6, from Atlanta, Georgia. That date had previously been expected to host Money in the Bank 2026 in New Orleans, but WWE later moved the premium live event to October 10.

WWE has also finalized much of its SmackDown touring schedule for August. The blue brand will visit Philadelphia on August 7 before heading to Boston’s TD Garden on August 14. The following weeks will see SmackDown take place in Toronto on August 21 and Cleveland on August 28.

With the September 4 location still unconfirmed, fans will be watching closely for WWE’s next announcement regarding where the episode will ultimately be held.