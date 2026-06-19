Janel Grant To Receive 2026 Advocacy In Action Award For Survivor Advocacy

Janel Grant is set to be recognized for her advocacy work later this year as the former WWE employee continues her legal battle against Vince McMahon and WWE.

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence has announced Grant as one of the recipients of its 2026 Advocacy in Action Award. The organization highlighted her efforts in raising awareness about the impact of non-disclosure agreements on survivors and her work supporting legislative reform aimed at limiting the use of NDAs in cases involving abuse allegations.

In announcing the honor, the organization praised Grant's courage and commitment to helping others, noting her advocacy has focused on addressing issues surrounding power imbalances, coercive control, mental health, and survivor protections.

The organization stated:

"Congratulations to Janel Grant, one of our 2026 Advocacy in Action Award Winners!

Janel is a survivor of workplace sexual assault and trafficking who was silenced by a nondisclosure agreement she was forced to enter into with a CT corporation. Since then, she has been instrumental in advocating for the passage of legislation to limit the use of NDAs when they silence survivors, using advocacy to frame NDA reform as a matter of supporting and protecting human rights.

Janel is an incredibly kind, empathetic, and brave woman who believes in the power of being the light you want to see and in people showing up for one another. She is committed to developing a new framework that establishes standards for effectively addressing the complex intersections of power dynamics, coercive control, and mental health.

We can't wait to honor her at this fall's Annual Breakfast. Make plans to join us on September 11!"

Grant also issued a statement expressing gratitude for the recognition and acknowledging the support she received from the organization throughout her journey.

"These are my heroes. Thank you @endsexualviolence_ct. The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence has helped me and countless other survivors. The Alliance is the state's coalition of community-based sexual assault crisis service centers, working to increase and protect the rights of survivors while ensuring access to comprehensive, trauma-informed care. Their services save lives. They saved mine. I'm committed to paying it forward and supporting others like they have supported me.

I look forward to standing alongside you in celebration and solidarity in September!"

Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon in early 2024, alleging sexual assault, sex trafficking, and emotional and physical abuse. Following the filing of the lawsuit, McMahon stepped down from both WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

More than two years after the case was initiated, reports indicate the parties are continuing discussions on a potential agreement that would move the matter into private arbitration, potentially bringing the long-running legal dispute closer to resolution.