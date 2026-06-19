Danhausen Featured On WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Poster For MSG

WWE has confirmed that the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on July 18 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While the event is still several weeks away and no matches have been officially announced, anticipation is already beginning to grow following the release of a new promotional poster. The artwork prominently features Danhausen, signaling that WWE may have major plans for one of its most unique and popular stars.

Danhausen took to X to celebrate being featured in the promotional material, sharing his excitement with fans.

“If youuuuuu caaaaaan believe it! ~ Danhausen is the poster boy of @WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at @TheGarden”

The "Very Nice, Very Evil" Superstar has enjoyed a surge in popularity throughout the New York area in recent months, largely due to his unexpected connection to the NBA Champion New York Knicks. Earlier in the team's playoff run, Danhausen jokingly claimed responsibility for placing a curse on the franchise. After later announcing that the curse had been lifted, the Knicks went on a remarkable run, winning 15 of their next 16 games before capturing their first NBA title in more than five decades.

Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, reports suggested WWE was considering a significant role for Danhausen at Saturday Night’s Main Event if the Knicks completed their championship journey. With the team ultimately winning the title, fans are now speculating whether WWE will capitalize on the momentum and give Danhausen a featured spot at Madison Square Garden.