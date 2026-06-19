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Joe Hendry Explains WWE Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
Joe Hendry Explains WWE Absence

Joe Hendry has addressed his absence from WWE television, revealing that the aftermath of an attack by Austin Theory has kept him sidelined.

The former TNA World Champion has not appeared on WWE programming since the May 25 edition of RAW. Hendry quickly became a fan favorite during his appearances thanks to his personality, musical performances, and ability to connect with audiences. However, his momentum came to an abrupt halt following a violent confrontation orchestrated by Logan Paul and Paul Heyman.

During that episode, Hendry entertained the crowd with his parody song, "Fire Logan Paul," drawing a strong reaction from fans in attendance. The performance soon attracted unwanted attention, leading to an ambush that would write him off television.

Moments later, Austin Theory stormed the ring and launched a surprise attack. Acting under instructions from Logan Paul and Paul Heyman, Theory assaulted Hendry with a steel chair before continuing the beatdown. The attack left Hendry sprawled in the ring as WWE officials rushed out to assess his condition.

The segment served as the storyline explanation for Hendry's disappearance from WWE TV.

Speaking recently with the Toronto Sun, Hendry provided an update on his status while discussing future WWE appearances. When it was suggested he would be part of WWE's upcoming UK tour, Hendry clarified that he is still recovering from the injuries sustained during Theory's attack.

“I have to say, you said I’d be part of the UK tour, but right now I am healing up, my friend. I was attacked by Austin Theory, so you know, it is what it is,” Hendry said.

While Hendry did not provide a timetable for his return, his comments indicate that the storyline injury remains the official explanation for his absence from WWE programming.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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