MJF Says AEW Has The Best Bell-To-Bell Roster In Wrestling

AEW World Champion MJF has shared his belief that AEW features the strongest in-ring roster in professional wrestling today, pointing to the company's depth and variety as key factors that distinguish it from other promotions.

During an appearance on the Shut Up and Wrestle podcast with Brian R. Solomon, MJF spoke highly of AEW's talent pool and explained why he feels the promotion offers a unique viewing experience.

"Now, what I will say is, and I say it all the time, I do genuinely think bell-to-bell, All Elite Wrestling has the best roster. It also has the most flavors of ice cream."

MJF highlighted the wide range of performers, personalities, and wrestling styles featured across AEW programming, noting that the diversity keeps the product fresh and engaging.

"I'm proud to be a part of the promotion that I'm in currently. While I'll watch other products and everything just feels homogenized and same-same and copy-paste, and it's boring."

The AEW World Champion also drew comparisons between AEW and the territorial era of wrestling, praising the way different matches and characters can coexist on the same card.

"It's funny because I know a guy like Cornette is not a fan of watching my promotion. But it's interesting to me because when I watch my promotion, it reminds me a lot of the territories in the sense that every match on the card was drastically different, with drastically different characters."

MJF went on to name Mid-South Wrestling as his favorite territory and explained that its presentation continues to influence his perspective on the industry.

"That's why I love territory wrestling. That's why I love Mid-South. I mean, Mid-South, gun to my head, if you ask me what my favorite territory is, I'm probably saying Mid-South."

While he acknowledged that not every fan will share his view, MJF maintained that AEW's ability to showcase a broad spectrum of wrestling styles and personalities remains one of the promotion's greatest strengths.

"If you don't agree, that's okay. But that's kind of why I love the promotion I work for. I personally don't find that we have a lot of matches on Dynamite that feel same-same."

Since launching in 2019, AEW has positioned itself as an alternative within the wrestling landscape, blending technical wrestling, high-flying action, hardcore encounters, international influences, and character-driven storytelling. MJF's comments reflect a philosophy often embraced by those within the company, that variety is a major ingredient in AEW's identity and appeal.

As the face of the company and reigning AEW World Champion, MJF continues to champion AEW's approach and remains one of its most outspoken advocates.