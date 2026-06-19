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Mike Santana Nearing Free Agency As TNA Contract Expiration Looms

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
Mike Santana Nearing Free Agency As TNA Contract Expiration Looms

TNA World Champion Mike Santana is nearing a pivotal moment in his career, as his current contract with the promotion is reportedly due to expire in mid-July.

With just weeks remaining on his deal, Santana could soon find himself entering free agency unless a new agreement is finalized. The situation has already generated interest, particularly given that WWE has previously been linked to the former tag team standout.

For now, Santana's attention remains focused on defending the TNA World Championship. He is scheduled to put the title on the line against Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary on June 28 in Boston, a match expected to be one of the marquee attractions of the event.

As Slammiversary approaches and the clock continues to tick on his contract, questions surrounding Santana's long-term future are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Whether he remains with TNA or explores opportunities elsewhere, his status is likely to be one of the most closely followed stories in the company throughout the summer.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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