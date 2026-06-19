TNA Officially Announces Allie Has Signed With The Company

TNA Wrestling has officially welcomed back a familiar face to its Knockouts division.
The company announced that Allie has signed a new deal with TNA, confirming reports that first surfaced through the Rewind Recap Relive podcast. The Canadian star is no stranger to TNA fans, having previously captured the Knockouts World Championship on two occasions during her earlier runs with the promotion.
With championship success already on her résumé, Allie now returns to strengthen the Knockouts roster and immediately finds herself in the title picture. Alongside longtime ally Rosemary, she forms the fan-favorite DemonXBunny team. The duo is set to challenge The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary on June 28.
The annual pay-per-view event will take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston, where DemonXBunny will look to add tag team gold to their list of accomplishments.
TNA's announcement marks another notable addition to the company's growing roster as it continues building toward one of its biggest events of the year.
BREAKING: Allie has officially signed with TNA, as first reported by the Rewind Recap Relive podcast., TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 18, 2026
MORE: https://t.co/EYREpsQUDa
Podcast: https://t.co/YEeDgAwwAS pic.twitter.com/HGN7rENa8N
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