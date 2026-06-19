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Brie Bella Explains Why She’s Supporting SeaWorld Boycott Campaign

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
Brie Bella Explains Why She’s Supporting SeaWorld Boycott Campaign

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has spoken out about her decision to support a boycott of SeaWorld, partnering with PETA to raise awareness about the treatment of whales and dolphins kept in captivity.

Using her platform to highlight the campaign, Bella explained that her involvement stems from a deep concern for animal welfare and a belief that marine animals deserve greater protection.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Bella shared why the cause means so much to her.

“Today I’m here because I am working with PETA to do a campaign to boycott SeaWorld. Something I’m very passionate about.”

Throughout the video, Bella encouraged her audience to learn more about the issue and reconsider supporting the marine park. She made it clear that she would discourage anyone from visiting SeaWorld.

“If someone wants to go to SeaWorld, what would I tell them? Is that you can’t and you shouldn’t.”

The former WWE star reinforced her stance later in the discussion, leaving little doubt about where she stands on the matter.

“If you ask me about going to SeaWorld, I’m just going to tell you no.”

Bella concluded by urging fans to educate themselves about the treatment of captive marine animals and pointed viewers toward PETA for additional information.

“Please go to PETA.org and educate yourself. There’s so much information there for you. And always remember to boycott SeaWorld. Let’s give these whales and dolphins the lives they deserve.”

Bella's comments are part of PETA's ongoing efforts to encourage public discussion about marine mammal captivity and the conditions in which whales and dolphins are kept.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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