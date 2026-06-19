Matt Hardy Addresses TNA Staff Changes And WWE Buyout Rumors

TNA veteran Matt Hardy has shared his thoughts on the recent changes taking place behind the scenes in the company, including staff departures and ongoing speculation about the promotion's financial standing.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast following confirmation that Tommy Dreamer had exited the company, Hardy pushed back on claims that TNA is facing financial difficulties. According to Hardy, the company is currently focused on reducing expenses rather than struggling financially.

"We’re actually going in the opposite direction. They’re actually saving money," Hardy said. "The reason a lot of these people want to leave is because they’re being offered per-night deals, and it is what it is."

Hardy also weighed in on the leadership approach of TNA President Carlos Silva. While acknowledging that Silva's methods may not be popular with everyone, Hardy explained that his primary objective is improving the company's financial performance and long-term sustainability.

"Carlos, his job, love him or hate him, is to streamline money and make the company profitable and maximize profit as much as you can."

Hardy went on to note that Silva approaches decisions from a business perspective rather than a traditional wrestling mindset.

"He [Silva] doesn’t have a wrestling mindset at all… If someone goes like, ‘hey, if I can’t get a full-time deal, I want to go, he doesn’t have a wrestling mindset at all…he [Silva] goes, ‘okay, if this isn’t working for you and you don’t want to be here, I’m not going to hold you up. I’m going to let you go.’ Which is definitely not the wrestling mentality, not something that Vince would do, not something that TKO would do."

Hardy also addressed ongoing rumors suggesting WWE could be interested in acquiring TNA. While he acknowledged that such a scenario could potentially happen in the future, he made it clear that he does not believe any sale is imminent.

"So financially, TNA is okay. We’re not about to be bought by WWE right now. I know that’s the rumor. I think down the road in a few years that [could] happen, whatever. But right now that is not happening."

His comments offer a different perspective on the recent changes within TNA, suggesting the company is focused on restructuring and profitability rather than preparing for a sale or facing financial instability.