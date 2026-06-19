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Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He Refused To Work SmackDown After WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He Refused To Work SmackDown After WWE Return

Shawn Michaels once revealed that his commitment to faith played a major role in keeping him off WWE SmackDown during his in ring return run.

While promoting the 2017 Christian comedy film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Michaels reflected on his relationship with WWE following his 2002 comeback and explained why he initially had no interest in becoming a regular on SmackDown.

At the time, SmackDown was taped on Tuesday evenings, which conflicted with the Bible study classes attended by Michaels and his wife. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, preserving that part of his life was more important than any financial incentive the company could offer.

"There was a time during my career, after I went back, that they wanted me to go over to SmackDown, which is taped on Tuesday nights," said Michaels. "Which would've affected my wife's bible study and mine. It just wasn't something I was going to do. 'We can cut your contract in half,' well do whatever you gotta do, I said. I said, 'You need to understand, the good Lord's already decided how much money I'm gonna make this year. [There's] nothing you can do to change it.'"

Michaels was discussing the period after his celebrated WWE return in 2002. Having stepped away from wrestling in 1998 due to a serious back injury, he shocked fans by returning to active competition and went on to enjoy another highly successful chapter of his career. During that run, he reunited with D-Generation X, captured championship gold, and delivered a number of acclaimed matches before retiring again in 2010.

Although Michaels declined the idea of becoming a full time SmackDown performer early in that comeback run, he did make several appearances on the blue brand later in his career. One of his final matches on SmackDown came against Rey Mysterio in January 2010, just months before he faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in what was promoted as his retirement match.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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