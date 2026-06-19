New Matches And Ultimate X Entrants Confirmed For TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling has finalized several additions to the card for Slammiversary following the latest episode of Impact, including new participants for the X Division Championship Ultimate X bout and a title defense for Mustafa Ali.

During Thursday's broadcast, it was announced that Ali will put the TNA International Championship on the line in an open challenge at the pay-per-view event. The identity of his challenger has not yet been revealed.

The company also confirmed the remaining entrants for the Ultimate X match. Joining the previously announced Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian are Amazing Red, K.C. Navarro, Mr. Elegance, and Fabian Aichner. The winner will leave Boston with the TNA X Division Championship.

Slammiversary is set for June 28 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and will air live on pay-per-view.

Updated TNA Slammiversary Card:

• TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth

• TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside

• TNA X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Amazing Red vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner

• TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers & Bear Bronson vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous

• TNA International Championship Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali vs. TBA

• Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

• Eddie Edwards vs. Moose