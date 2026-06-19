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New Matches And Ultimate X Entrants Confirmed For TNA Slammiversary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
New Matches And Ultimate X Entrants Confirmed For TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling has finalized several additions to the card for Slammiversary following the latest episode of Impact, including new participants for the X Division Championship Ultimate X bout and a title defense for Mustafa Ali.

During Thursday's broadcast, it was announced that Ali will put the TNA International Championship on the line in an open challenge at the pay-per-view event. The identity of his challenger has not yet been revealed.

The company also confirmed the remaining entrants for the Ultimate X match. Joining the previously announced Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian are Amazing Red, K.C. Navarro, Mr. Elegance, and Fabian Aichner. The winner will leave Boston with the TNA X Division Championship.

Slammiversary is set for June 28 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and will air live on pay-per-view.

Updated TNA Slammiversary Card:

• TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth

• TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside

• TNA X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Amazing Red vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner

• TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers & Bear Bronson vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous

• TNA International Championship Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali vs. TBA

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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