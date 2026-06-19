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Chad Gable Reportedly In Line For Major WWE SummerSlam Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2026
Chad Gable Reportedly In Line For Major WWE SummerSlam Role

Chad Gable May Receive Major Spotlight At WWE SummerSlam In Minneapolis

WWE is reportedly considering a significant role for Chad Gable at this year's SummerSlam event, with internal support growing for the former Olympian to be featured in a prominent position on the card.

During the June 18 edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was revealed that discussions within WWE have centered around ensuring Gable has a meaningful presence at SummerSlam, which will be held across two nights on August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The location appears to be playing a major role in those conversations. Gable hails from Minneapolis, and sources noted that performing in front of a hometown audience has become an important factor when evaluating potential plans for the event.

Momentum behind Gable has also increased following his recent appearances in AAA as the Original El Grande Americano. That run reached its conclusion at Noche de los Grandes, where Gable competed against Ludwig Kaiser in a Mask vs. Mask match. After suffering defeat, he removed his mask and revealed his identity to an emotional crowd, with fans loudly showing their appreciation while members of his family were present for the moment.

According to the report, WWE officials continue to hold Gable in extremely high regard, with many within the company viewing him as one of the most talented and versatile performers on the roster. With SummerSlam approaching and taking place in his hometown, speculation continues to grow that Gable could be positioned for one of the most notable opportunities of his WWE career.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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