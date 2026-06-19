WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Defends Title Against Gunther, Tournament Finals Spots Up For Grabs

WWE SmackDown heads to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri tonight with a stacked lineup featuring championship action and major King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches.

The show's featured attraction will see Cody Rhodes put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Gunther in a highly anticipated rematch. WWE has announced the bout will air without commercial interruptions, while Sami Zayn has been appointed as the special guest referee.

Tournament action will also take center stage as the road to Night of Champions continues. In the Queen of the Ring semifinals, Charlotte Flair squares off against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. The winner will advance to the tournament final where IYO SKY is already waiting.

On the men's side, Jey Uso takes on Je'Von Evans in the King of the Ring semifinals. The victor will move on to Night of Champions to face Oba Femi with a guaranteed world championship opportunity at SummerSlam on the line.

The WWE Tag Team Championship will also be defended when Damian Priest and R-Truth clash with Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga of MFTs. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints will settle their rivalry in a decisive No. 1 Contender's Match for the United States Championship. With both men holding a victory over the other, tonight's encounter will determine who earns a title opportunity against Trick Williams at Night of Champions.

Confirmed SmackDown Match Card:

• Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther (Special Guest Referee: Sami Zayn)

• King of the Ring Semifinal: Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans

• Queen of the Ring Semifinal: Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan

• WWE Tag Team Championship: Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga

• United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

SmackDown airs tonight at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on USA Network.