Jey Uso And Je’Von Evans Set For King Of The Ring Semifinal On SmackDown

Jey Uso’s path to the King of the Ring final is now set, and standing in his way is one of WWE’s most exciting young talents.

WWE has officially announced that Jey Uso will face Je’Von Evans on the June 19 edition of SmackDown in the second King of the Ring semifinal. The winner will advance to Night of Champions to battle Oba Femi in the tournament final, with a coveted world championship opportunity at SummerSlam on the line.

WWE emphasized the significance of the matchup, noting that both competitors are just one victory away from reaching the finals.

“Main Event” Jey Uso is set to battle Je’Von Evans in the King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals. The winner of the explosive showdown will take on Oba Femi in the final at WWE Night of Champions to earn the right to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam.

Evans enters the bout riding a wave of momentum, but questions remain about his condition after recent events. The rising star turned down an offer to join The Vision before suffering a devastating mid-air Spear from Bron Breakker during an unexpected match against Austin Theory. The impact left many wondering whether Evans will be fully recovered in time for the biggest singles match of his WWE career.

Having recently refused to join The Vision, Evans is one of WWE’s most dangerous high-flying Superstars, though he may not be 100 percent after suffering a massive mid-air Spear from Bron Breakker during his impromptu match against Austin Theory. Will the high-impact collision affect his psyche?

Jey Uso faces pressure of his own heading into the contest. Roman Reigns has repeatedly told him that if he wants to win the tournament, he must do it without outside assistance. However, Jey’s opening-round Fatal 4-Way victory came amid interference from Solo Sikoa, sparking controversy. LA Knight openly voiced his frustration over the outcome before being blindsided by Jacob Fatu, adding even more attention to how Jey advances moving forward.

From the onset, Jey has been told by World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns that he needs to win this tournament on his own. However, his Fatal 4-Way Match victory in the first round occurred after Solo Sikoa interfered. An irate LA Knight voiced his outrage over the outcome and was taken out by Jacob Fatu.

Will Jey earn the right to compete in the King of the Ring Final on his own? Or is Night of Champions about to get bouncy?

The June 19 episode of SmackDown is shaping up to be one of the most loaded shows of the year. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther with Sami Zayn serving as special guest referee. Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan will meet in the Queen of the Ring semifinals, while Carmelo Hayes battles Ricky Saints for the chance to challenge Trick Williams for the United States Championship at Night of Champions. R-Truth and Damian Priest are also set to challenge MFT for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

With a spot in the King of the Ring final and a potential SummerSlam title match hanging in the balance, the showdown between Jey Uso and Je’Von Evans could end up being one of the night's most important matches. For Jey, it is an opportunity to prove he can get the job done on his own. For Evans, it is a chance to score the biggest victory of his young career and take a giant step toward WWE superstardom.