WWE Forced To Revise Plans Following Rhea Ripley Injury

Rhea Ripley’s recent knee injury has forced WWE to revisit several creative plans heading into the summer.

The WWE Women’s Champion was revealed to be undergoing evaluation for a knee issue during the June 12 edition of SmackDown. Commentary noted that Ripley suffered the injury around the time of Clash in Italy, although WWE has yet to provide any indication of how long she could be out of action.

A new report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select states that the situation has led to major adjustments behind the scenes. WWE is reportedly making changes not only to Ripley’s creative direction but also to plans involving several other women on the SmackDown roster. Contingency plans have reportedly been put in place should the champion be unavailable for an extended period.

One of the first public signs of those changes appeared in WWE’s promotional material for Night of Champions. Early advertising for the June 27 premium live event in Riyadh featured Ripley alongside Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Trick Williams. However, WWE has since refreshed the artwork, replacing Ripley with Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

While Stratton now appears on the promotional poster, she has not officially been announced for a match at the event. Likewise, Ripley had not been confirmed for the card before the injury update surfaced.

Ripley won the WWE Women’s Championship from Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 and remains one of WWE’s top stars heading into the SummerSlam season. Prior to her injury, there had reportedly been internal discussions about Jacy Jayne potentially challenging Ripley for the title at SummerSlam in August, though those plans may now depend on the champion’s recovery status.