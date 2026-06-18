WWE Not Planning White House Event Following UFC Freedom 250

WWE fans should not expect the company to follow UFC’s lead and hold an event at the White House despite its long-standing ties to President Donald Trump.

A new report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select states that there are currently no plans for WWE to run a show at the White House. However, the company would reportedly be willing to explore the possibility if the financial side of the project made sense.

The discussion comes after UFC Freedom 250 took place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14. The event, which was connected to Trump’s 80th birthday celebrations and the build-up to America’s 250th anniversary, reportedly required a massive investment from UFC. Reports indicate the promotion spent around $60 million to make the event happen.

Since then, UFC CEO Dana White has stressed that the show was intended to be a unique occasion rather than the start of a regular tradition. White has repeatedly pointed to the enormous expense and logistical hurdles involved in staging an event on government property, describing Freedom 250 as a one-time spectacle.

“I can’t afford it,” White said when discussing the possibility of repeating the event, later referring to it as a “one-of-one.”

While WWE has no White House event on the horizon, the company still had a strong presence at UFC Freedom 250. WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and Roman Reigns were all in attendance for the historic show.