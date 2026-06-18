Jeff Hardy Reflects On Fan Support And Sobriety Inspiration

Jeff and Matt Hardy have opened up about the bond they continue to share with fans, revealing how that support remains a driving force behind their careers and creative evolution in professional wrestling.

Speaking with Dom Smith of Soundsphere Magazine, Jeff Hardy discussed the impact fan interactions have on him, particularly when supporters share personal stories during meet and greets. According to Jeff, one of the most common things he hears is that The Hardy Boyz were a major part of people's childhoods, a sentiment that still resonates deeply with him today.

Jeff noted that the connection they have built over the years remains incredibly meaningful, especially as fans continue to support him through his recovery journey. He explained that hearing from individuals who have achieved sobriety and credit his story as inspiration is one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.

“Yeah, we still, we hear it every day and it always goes ‘You probably know this and you probably hear this all the time, but y’all are my, y’all were my childhood.’ So we hear that so much, man. It still means so much of how the connection we have developed over the years and the people that still show up with love and support for us and especially me through my recovery journey. It’s always cool to hear somebody say, ‘I’m two months sober and, you’ve got a lot to do with that.’ I’m like, you know, that feels so good.”

“It helps me every time I hear that. It just keeps me stronger to go on and keep doing what I’ve been doing for the last almost four years.”

Jeff added that the continued support from fans inspires both brothers to remain active, innovative, and creative in wrestling. He emphasized that they pay close attention to what their audience wants and strive to deliver for the loyal fanbase that has followed them throughout their careers.

“So yeah, it’s just, it’s a good feeling to be as active as we are in pro wrestling and still as creative as we are and to still be kind of innovators in the craft of pro wrestling. And the fans help us with that, man. We take everything they do very seriously and things they want to see. We try our best to please each and every one of our die hardy fans.”

Matt Hardy echoed those sentiments, attributing much of The Hardy Boyz' enduring popularity to their authenticity and willingness to remain true to themselves throughout their journey in wrestling.

“I even wanted to throw in there too, man. I mean it’s, we are so blessed because we have been very much the most authentic versions of ourselves that we can be and we have had that thing where we say ‘dare to dream’ which is very true.”

More than three decades into their careers, Matt and Jeff Hardy remain among wrestling's most recognizable and respected tag teams. Now competing in TNA Wrestling, where they are four-time Tag Team Champions, the brothers continue to enjoy strong fan support that extends well beyond the heights of WWE's Attitude Era.