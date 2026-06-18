Cash Wheeler Reveals WWE Decision That Led FTR To Seek Release

FTR's Cash Wheeler has opened up about The Revival's brief partnership with Randy Orton in WWE, revealing that the company's decision to separate them during the 2019 WWE Draft played a major role in their eventual departure.

Speaking with LNG Productions, Wheeler reflected on what he believes was a missed opportunity, noting that both FTR and Orton were enthusiastic about exploring the alliance further before WWE split them onto different brands.

"That's the one I miss the most as far as what could have been. I thought that we really could do something cool with him, and Randy was a big proponent of pushing for it."

Wheeler explained that the draft decision ultimately convinced him and Dax Harwood that their future in WWE had reached its limit.

"I've said before, I think that was the final straw for us when we knew we wanted to ask for our release, was when they drafted us to SmackDown and Randy to Raw at that point."

At the time, Orton had recently been involved in a major storyline with Kofi Kingston, but Wheeler said they still believed there was a chance for the trio to continue working together.

"I think he'd just lost to Kofi or something along those lines but we still thought we were gonna get a chance to do stuff together. And we knew if they killed that, that they didn't really have any expectations or plans for us."

Once the draft separated them, Wheeler said it became clear how WWE viewed their position within the company.

"And when they drafted us to separate shows, we were like, 'Alright yeah, I think that the writing's on the wall here, as far as what our ceiling is ever gonna be.'"

Despite leaving WWE, Wheeler has no second thoughts about the decision.

"I've never regretted that decision ever, even for a second."

While he remains happy with how things turned out, Wheeler admitted he still wishes the faction with Orton had been given more time to develop. He also noted that the friendship between FTR and Orton remains strong to this day.

"But I do hate that we didn't get to do more with Randy, because even today he's still such a good friend and we still stay in contact. He's such a funny guy. I wish that we could have done more."

After securing their WWE release in 2020, Wheeler and Harwood debuted in AEW as FTR and quickly became one of the promotion's top tag teams. The duo have gone on to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship on three occasions. Most recently, they lost the titles to Cope and Christian Cage at Double or Nothing in May.