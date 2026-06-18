Joe Rogan Claims UFC Freedom 250 Surpassed 150 Million Viewers

Joe Rogan believes UFC Freedom 250 may have delivered one of the largest audiences in combat sports history, claiming the event had already surpassed 150 million viewers within days of airing.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan reflected on how far the UFC has come since its early years and pointed to the White House event as a landmark moment for the promotion.

“People would like look at you like, ‘You’re working for a cage fighting organization? Why would you do that?’ Cut to 25 years later, it’s on the lawn of the White House, and it is one of the most watched sporting events in the history of the world. I don’t know what the total overall views are as of now, but I know that it was like, well over, I think it was 150 million just by Monday.

“So that’s like the night of, and then people who watched the replay that weren’t there when the fight took place because they heard about it. But between then and now, now we’re dealing with Tuesday; like, there are probably another 50 or 60 million people who have watched it.”

Rogan's comments suggest the event could ultimately have drawn more than 200 million viewers worldwide, although no official figures have been released to verify those claims.

If those numbers prove accurate, UFC Freedom 250 would have eclipsed the audience of Super Bowl LX, which averaged 125.6 million viewers across all broadcast and streaming platforms, including NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and digital services.

The event was not offered on traditional pay-per-view and instead streamed through Paramount+ as part of the platform's subscription package. That makes direct comparisons with previous UFC events difficult, but the audience Rogan described would still represent an extraordinary achievement for the promotion.

For comparison, the UFC's biggest pay-per-view event remains UFC 229, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, which generated an estimated 2.4 million buys. While Freedom 250 followed a different distribution model, the reported viewership would place it in a category rarely seen in combat sports if officially confirmed.