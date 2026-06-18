Kay Lee Ray Confirmed For Multiple PROGRESS Wrestling Odyssey Tour Dates

Former WWE star Kay Lee Ray, also known as Alba Fyre during her time on the main roster, has been announced for multiple dates on the upcoming PROGRESS Wrestling Odyssey Tour.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion is scheduled to appear at the September 6 event in Manchester, followed by stops in Bournemouth on September 12 and Birmingham on September 13 as part of the promotion's nationwide tour.

Kay Lee Ray recently returned to the independent wrestling scene after her WWE contract expired earlier this year. Speaking about her departure, she clarified that she was not released by the company but instead made the decision to leave when her deal came to an end. Because her contract simply expired, she was not subject to WWE's standard 90-day non-compete clause for main roster talent.

"My contract was up. And I knew it was coming up and I had the decision of whether I wanted to stay or not. I know some other people got fired and they have the 90 days clause, but because mines was just contract ending, that means I didn't have the 90 days and I was able to come and do this [Eve show]. And do it as like kind of a surprise but it wasn't really a surprise. But, yeah, really glad that it worked out this way."

PROGRESS Wrestling's Odyssey Tour is set to visit Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Bournemouth and Birmingham, with additional talent announcements still to come.

Kay Lee Ray joins a growing list of names already confirmed for the tour, including former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki Storm. Storm and her partner Big Damo recently became the new owners of PROGRESS Wrestling, acquiring the company roughly a month ago.