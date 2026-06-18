Sareee Breaks Silence On Missing AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Sareee has addressed her absence from this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with AEW President Tony Khan quickly offering his support and an open invitation for her return.

Just hours before the June 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that Sareee had not been medically cleared by the company’s doctors and would be unable to compete in her scheduled Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal match against Skye Blue. As a result, Maya World was named as her replacement.

On Thursday, Sareee shared her disappointment over missing the tournament and apologized to fans who had been looking forward to seeing her compete.

"I was very disappointed that I couldn’t participate in this great tournament and I apologize to the fans who were excited for it. I definitely want to return to AEW. Looking forward to that day."

Khan later responded publicly, making it clear that AEW would welcome her back whenever she is ready.

"No apologies are necessary! Heal up, good luck in your recovery, and you’re welcome to come back here anytime, the door to @AEW is open for you!"

Questions about Sareee’s availability for the tournament surfaced after she revealed on May 13 that she would be taking approximately one month away from the ring for what she described as "neck maintenance." While she later explained in an interview with BBM Japan that doctors in Japan had cleared her to wrestle, she acknowledged that her neck was not fully recovered. AEW’s medical team ultimately decided not to clear her for competition.

The situation ended Sareee’s hopes of competing in the prestigious tournament this year, though Khan’s comments suggest AEW remains interested in working with her once she is fully healthy again.