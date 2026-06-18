Nic Nemeth Says TNA Locker Room Has Felt “A Little Weird” Recently

TNA Wrestling's recent backstage changes appear to be having an impact on morale, according to Nic Nemeth.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former TNA World Champion addressed the departure of Tommy Dreamer from the company’s creative team. Nemeth acknowledged his close friendship with Dreamer and praised his value to any wrestling promotion, but admitted the atmosphere within TNA has shifted in recent months.

Nemeth explained that excitement within the locker room reached a high point when TNA secured its new television deal with AMC. However, he believes that momentum has cooled as several notable departures have followed.

“I don’t know what the situation is,” Nemeth said. “What I can give, I like that I don’t have inside business stuff. I just happen to know everybody at work. So I think, for the most part, morale building together to get that TV deal, couldn’t be any higher. And then as we move on, it’s gotta drop down just a little bit. And then it’s like, oh, it was like, man, some people are leaving, what are we doing? I don’t know exactly what’s going on.”

The company has recently seen a number of exits. Dreamer and Sami Callihan are no longer working behind the scenes, while Steve Maclin, Tessa Blanchard, and Myla Grace have all departed after requesting their releases.

Rather than speculate, Nemeth said he is waiting to get a clearer picture of the situation when he returns for Slammiversary weekend. Despite the uncertainty, he stressed that the locker room remains one of TNA’s biggest strengths and was a major reason he joined the promotion.

“Most importantly, I really think the locker room is such a huge aspect. It’s what got me to sign on to TNA,” he said. “And I thought we were in a really good place, but I think the last couple of months, it’s been a little weird backstage. It’s been different. And I don’t exactly know why and I can’t put my finger on it.”

Nemeth added that losing someone like Dreamer is significant, though he stopped short of criticizing management, noting that talent departures are a normal part of the wrestling business and can create opportunities for new additions.

TNA officially confirmed Dreamer’s exit on Wednesday, describing it as a mutual decision while announcing a workforce reduction intended to streamline operations and improve profitability.

Looking ahead, TNA heads to Boston on June 28 for Slammiversary 2026. Nemeth will challenge Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship in the main event, hoping to capture the title for a second time.

Before then, Nemeth and Santana will join forces on this week's episode of Impact, teaming with KC Navarro against Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch.