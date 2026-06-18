TNA Reportedly Nearing Developmental Partnership With OVW

TNA Wrestling could be on the verge of expanding its talent development pipeline through a new partnership with Ohio Valley Wrestling.

According to a report from PWInsider, discussions between TNA and OVW have progressed significantly, with the two sides reportedly close to finalizing an agreement. If completed, the arrangement would see OVW function as a developmental territory for TNA, providing a system for nurturing future talent before they reach the company's main roster.

The report states that a deal is expected to be finalized in the near future.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson also noted that TNA President Carlos Silva has attended several recent OVW events, signaling the growing relationship between the promotions. While Silva was reportedly present at multiple OVW shows, he did not attend the promotion's recent celebration of its 1,400th television episode.

The potential partnership comes during a period of significant change for TNA. The company recently parted ways with longtime creative figure Tommy Dreamer and producer Sami Callihan. In recent months, Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin, Dani Luna, and Myla Grace have also exited the promotion.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of TNA World Champion Mike Santana. His current contract is reportedly set to expire next month, and WWE is believed to have interest in bringing him into the company should he become available.