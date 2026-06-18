Zack Sabre Jr. Returns As AEW Collision Lineup Continues To Grow

Several new matches and featured segments have been confirmed for this Saturday's edition of AEW Collision as the road to Forbidden Door continues to take shape.

Zack Sabre Jr. will return to AEW action for the first time since last year's Forbidden Door event when he steps into the ring against Adam Priest. The match serves as a final tune up for Sabre Jr. before his highly anticipated showdown with Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Following their appearance on Wednesday's Dynamite, The Elite will also be in action. Kenny Omega will team with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks to take on The Lethal Twist trio of Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian in six man tag team competition.

AEW has additionally announced a face to face confrontation between Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa. Tensions between the two escalated after their physical altercation on Dynamite last week, and both men are set to meet in the ring ahead of their next chapter.

The vacant AEW TBS Championship picture will continue to develop as Kris Statlander and Mina Shirakawa collide in a Survival Of The Fittest qualifying match. The winner will move one step closer to earning a shot at the championship.

The women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will also continue with Athena taking on Maya World in a semifinal bout. The winner will advance to the tournament final where Mercedes Moné is already waiting after securing her place earlier this week.

AEW later expanded the lineup after Dynamite went off the air. The Hurt Syndicate has been announced for in ring action, while high flying standout Dante Martin will go one on one with Mistico in a featured singles contest.

Updated AEW Collision Lineup For This Saturday:

• Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Adam Priest

• The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson & Blake Christian)

• Athena vs. Maya World in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal

• Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa in a Survival Of The Fittest qualifying match

• Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa face to face

• Dante Martin vs. Mistico

• The Hurt Syndicate in action