AEW Expands MyAEW Library With Three New Independent Wrestling Promotions

All Elite Wrestling has expanded the lineup of independent promotions available on its MyAEW streaming service, while also adding a major international event as a special pay-per-view offering.

AEW announced on Wednesday that Warrior Wrestling, Create-A-Pro Wrestling, and WrestlePro have officially joined the platform, further increasing the amount of independent wrestling content available to subscribers.

According to the company's announcement:

"In addition to this one-time broadcast of CMLL Presents NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico 2026, MyAEW now also hosts content for the following independent wrestling promotions: Limitless, 1FW, C*4, PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, Create-a-Pro, WrestlePro."

Alongside the addition of those promotions, AEW confirmed that CMLL Presents NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico 2026 will be available as a standalone pay-per-view purchase through MyAEW for $9.99. The event will feature English commentary and can be viewed worldwide, with the exception of Mexico.

MyAEW launched earlier this year following AEW's departure from Triller and has become the company's primary international streaming destination. The service provides access to AEW pay-per-views, weekly episodes of Dynamite and Collision, as well as an expanding archive library through monthly and annual subscription plans.

The platform has also continued to attract independent wrestling promotions, with Warrior Wrestling, Create-A-Pro Wrestling, and WrestlePro becoming the latest organizations to make their content available through the service.