Two More Championship Matches Added To Growing AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card

AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door card continues to take shape, with two more championship bouts moving closer to becoming official following developments on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

A confrontation erupted between AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and The Dogs, consisting of Clark Connors and David Finlay. After the heated exchange, Copeland and Cage issued a challenge for a tag team title match at Forbidden Door. While the champions made their intentions clear, Connors and Finlay have not yet formally accepted the bout.

The rivalry stems from the aftermath of Double or Nothing, where The Dogs attacked Copeland and Cage during their championship celebration after capturing the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Elsewhere on the show, Brodido, made up of Brody King and Bandido, battled Death Riders members Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia. The match ended with Bandido scoring the pinfall victory over Garcia. Following the win, the reigning ROH World Champion wasted no time in setting his sights on Moxley, challenging him for the AEW Continental Championship at Forbidden Door. Moxley briefly considered the offer before agreeing to put his title on the line.

Forbidden Door takes place on June 28 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and the lineup continues to grow with several major matches already announced.

Current AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card:

• Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final

• Mercedes Moné vs. Athena or Maya World in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final

• Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

• AEW Women's World Champion Thekla vs. Starlight Kid

• Team Briscoe (Mark Briscoe and five partners to be announced) vs. MJF and The Don Callis Family (Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Andrade El Idolo, and Jake Doyle) in a Steel Cage Match

• AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Bandido

• AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay)*

*Match not yet officially confirmed.