Mercedes Moné Advances To Owen Hart Tournament Final On Dynamite

Mercedes Moné has secured her place in the final of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after picking up a hard fought victory on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

The former TBS Champion advanced by defeating STARDOM standout Hazuki in the tournament’s opening semifinal match. Both competitors delivered a highly competitive contest, with the outcome remaining in doubt until the closing moments.

The finish came when Moné locked Hazuki in the Statement Maker submission. Unable to escape the hold, Hazuki was forced to tap out, sending Moné through to the tournament final.

With the victory, Moné now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Athena and Maya World, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday’s episode of Collision. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will be held at Forbidden Door later this month, with the winner earning a championship opportunity at All In in August.

Moné entered the tournament as a late replacement for the injured Willow Nightingale. She began her tournament run with a win over Alex Windsor, while Hazuki reached the semifinal stage after defeating Persephone.

The men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final is also set for Forbidden Door, where Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will battle for a future world title opportunity.