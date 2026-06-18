Mattel Reveals WWE Rock N Wrestling Connection 3-Pack Featuring Cyndi Lauper

Mattel has unveiled a new collectible three-pack celebrating the legendary Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Connection era, bringing together three iconic figures who helped shape one of WWE's most influential periods.

Revealed through the Mattel Creations website, the WWE Rock N Wrestling Connection 3-Pack features Cyndi Lauper, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Captain Lou Albano. The set pays homage to the memorable June 16, 1984 edition of Piper's Pit, a segment widely regarded as a turning point in WWE's rise into mainstream pop culture.

The collection is scheduled to be released on July 23 with a retail price of $80 USD. Notably, the package includes Lauper's first-ever WWE action figure, alongside new figures of Piper and Albano.

According to the official Mattel description:

“The June 16, 1984, episode of Piper’s Pit would go down in history as the start of something huge: the Rock ‘n Roll Connection. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper™ interviewed pop star Cyndi Lauper™, Captain Lou Albano™ crashed the conversation, and chaos ensued! It was the start of an epic era of collaboration between music video makers and WWE® Superstars, which launched WWE into the cultural mainstream and led to the creation of WrestleMania®. We’re paying tribute to this iconic moment, just in time for SDCC, with this throwback figure set.”



The Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Connection helped bridge the gap between professional wrestling and the music industry during the 1980s, with Lauper playing a key role in introducing WWE to a broader audience. Her involvement, alongside personalities such as Albano and Piper, contributed to the momentum that ultimately helped pave the way for the first WrestleMania.