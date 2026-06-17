Eddy Mansfield Praises Rival Jim Cornette: "He knows wrestling! And, he can talk! But, that's about it!"

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Eddy Mansfield

Date: 06/17/2026

Your Host: "Arizona" James Walsh

Eddy Mansfield and I have done at least 5 prior interviews over the past few years. Because we have a good relationship, we can shoot the breeze abiut anything. And, we do here. But, below are some text highlights of the most wrestling related topics.

We also discuss the NBA finals, the upcoming NFL season including the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback troubles, and a whole lot more. Wrestling, sports, music. You want to hear some good chatter? Tune in!

We just had a busy week at the Wrestling Epicenter with brand new interviews with Vampiro, Vince Russo, and GWF's "Sweet Daddy" Guido Falcone! Those transcripts will be due out soon. But, check out our site if you want to hear them before I write up the conversations in text form!

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YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/g8VzeHedVTo

EDDY MANSFIELD:

On his new country music TV series:

"I had hoped to fully announce the series on your show today. I can't. What I can tell you is it is on the lyrics of some of the biggest country artists out there. And, that is what it will be about. There are 13 episodes and we have a great network it will air on. We will confirm it soon. It is going to be a big summer series!"

On what musicians he wishes he could have had but are no longer with us:

"Oh man. So many of who I would have wanted are no longer living. But, Johnny Cash for sure. The stories he could have told about his lyrics!"

On the decision to run the IWF out of Universal Studios:

"Well, when I started, I knew wrestling was on its ass. It was down. It always goes through cycles, as you know. But, usually the cycles go for 6 months or so. Well, this down period lasted about 3 years! Anyway, I figured if we ran Universal, I would have a live crowd without having to draw or worry about wrestling being on its ass. So, every show, we had fans there and they were into what we were doing"

On how he got an audience that was unfamiliar with the wrestlers to react:

"Before every taping, we would bring the good guys out and the bad guys out and tell the live crowd who were the good guys and the bad guys. And, it worked. They reacted to it."

On one of his favorites in the IWF:

"Kip Sopp, Billy Gunn, was one of the best pure athletes I was ever around. I mean, that I was ever around."

James: "You said he would have been still shoveling shit if it wasn't for you in prior conversations."

Eddy: "(laughs) Wel, he would! He was a cowboy! But, he was one of the best athletes I ever was around. Truly."

On what IWF offered that modern wrestling doesnt;:

"Characters! I was able to use the Universal properties. So, I could get Rob Van Dam in a skit with Marilyn Monroe. Or, Chubby MC with the Blues Brothers. We made characters. Wrestling was never as good as it was back in the 80's and 90's because everyone was a character. Now, you have guys who do moves. But, they have no personality, no character."

On if WCW borrowed the idea of running theme parks like Universal from him:

"They didn't borrow it, they stole it! After I closed the doors on the IWF, Eric Bischoff made a deal with Universal and Disney. He saw what I did and how it worked and stole the idea."

On if ECW changed wrestling in the 1990's:

"We were doing furniture moving and violent matches in Texas years before ECW. ECW didn't change shit. Even in the IWF, we had some violent fights and furniture too. We didn't have guys jumping off the ceiling. You had to have some limits! But, no, I don't think ECW chanted wrestling."

On Hulk Hogan in the XWF:

"I knew Hulk Hogan was using the XWF to get a better deal from the WWE. I knew he had alterior motives. I wanted to bring in Randy Savage. And, I was talking to Randy Savage and he was interested in coming in. So, I talked to Jimmy Hart and Brian Knobbs about it and they didn't want to bring him in. They hated Randy Savage. But, I knew he could have been great for us. He was available and could have lent his credibility to our product. Imagine, in 2001, having a roster that included Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, The Road Warriors, Johnny B. Badd, Sable, and others? That could have turned some heads. Instead, Jimmy Hart and Biran Knobbs went and hired Gorgeous George. Have you ever interviewed her? You should. She is one of the sweetest girls there is. But, she and Randy had split up so they hired her to stop Randy Savage from coming in."

On the XWF not succeeding:

"I was having lunch with Ludwig Denny. He was the owner. He's dead now. But, he looked at me and said, "You should run it." I said, "Nah, I'm here to produce. I'm here to get this thing a TV deal. Then, I'm out." I should have done it. I should have taken him up on the offer. You make choices in life. That day, I chose to be loyal to a couple of f***ing idiots."

On the TV deal he had dialed up for the XWF:

"I had a TV deal for the XWF with the USA Network. WWE was leaving to go to Spike and USA network had no wrestling show. It was for 13 weeks as a trial period which is standard in television. Brian Knobbs didn't want it. He was there to steal money. Him and Jimmy Hart. And, that is what they did."

On if Randy Savage slept with Stephanie McMahon:

"I don't know. I really don't. I mean, it is possible. Everyone was of age. But, I never asked him and he never told me."

On anything he can say positive about Jim Cornette:

"I don't know Jim Cornette. I've never met him. But, I will say this. He knows wrestling! And, he can talk. That's about it!"

On their issues:

"I did the Dark Side of the Ring a few seasons ago about the 20/20 special. That episode did about 20% better than the rest of the season. People know, Eddy Mansfield brings ratings! Cornette started saying stuff about me and I responded. Like I said, I've never met him. But, what did he ever do or book?"

James: "Well, he was on the committee with Flair and Jim Herd in WCW."

Eddy: "That's called 0 for one. What else?"

James: "Smoky Mountain Wrestling was his."

Eddy: "0 for 2! What else?"

James: "Well, he was on the booking committee with Vince Russo and Bruce Prichard with Vince McMahon in charge in the mid 90's."

Eddy: "0 for 3!"

James: "He also ran OVW with "Nightmare" Danny Davis."

Eddy: "He ran what?"

James: "OVW. Ohio Valley Wrestling. It was WWE's developmental territory in the early 2000's and now is run by Al Snow."

Eddy: "Ah! Ok. Al Snow! He should be running WWE Developmental. He really should. What a nice and talented guy. I like Al. Did you ever interview him??"

James: "Yes, many times. Almost always a great guest. I think I did get him one time in a bad mood, though."

Eddy: "(laughs) Well, ask him, "Are you in a bad mood today" before you interview him next time. He should be in charge of WWE's developmental system. He's the perfect guy for it."