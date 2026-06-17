Former WWE Writer Linked To TNA Creative Opening Following Tommy Dreamer Exit

Tommy Dreamer’s time running TNA creative has come to an end.

The ECW legend revealed on Busted Open Radio that he and TNA have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing to a close an eight year run that saw him wear multiple hats behind the scenes and on screen.

Dreamer said the decision followed discussions with TNA President Carlos Silva and stressed there is no animosity between either side. He described the move as the conclusion of a demanding role that had effectively become a 24/7 responsibility.

Since returning to TNA in 2018, Dreamer served as a producer, creative team member, on-screen authority figure, and occasional wrestler. His work as head of creative had faced increased scrutiny in recent months, particularly after TNA's move to AMC in January 2026 and the added expectations that came with the network expansion. While some within the company anticipated changes, many expected any major shake-up to take place after Slammiversary.

With Dreamer gone, attention has already shifted toward his potential successor. Fightful reports that Brian "Road Dogg" James has been discussed internally as a possible candidate. Road Dogg departed WWE earlier this year after serving as SmackDown's co-lead writer, citing a reduced creative role, the increasingly demanding pace of the position, and a desire to spend more time with family. He is also believed to remain under a WWE Legends agreement.

TNA has yet to officially comment on Dreamer's exit or announce who will oversee creative moving forward. Dreamer, however, will continue as a co-host on Busted Open Radio.