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AEW Dynamite Preview: Ospreay And Strickland Meet Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2026
AEW Dynamite Preview: Ospreay And Strickland Meet Ahead Of Forbidden Door

AEW Dynamite heads to Sugar Land, Texas tonight, broadcasting live from the Smart Financial Centre as the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 continues to heat up.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening will see Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face before their showdown in the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final. Ospreay secured his place in the championship match by overcoming Mark Davis, while Strickland punched his ticket with a victory over Brody King. The tournament reaches its conclusion at Forbidden Door on June 28 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament also continues tonight as Mercedes Moné takes on STARDOM standout Hazuki in semifinal competition. With a spot in the tournament final on the line, both competitors will be looking to take a major step toward victory at Forbidden Door.

Tensions are also expected to rise between AEW World Champion MJF and Mark Briscoe. Their rivalry is set to culminate inside a six-on-six steel cage match at Forbidden Door, and tonight both men will officially reveal the teammates they have chosen for the bout. Before that encounter can even arrive, their respective squads will clash in a massive 12-man tag team match on Dynamite.

With tournament implications, major announcements, and a high-stakes multi-man battle all scheduled for the show, Dynamite is shaping up to be a pivotal stop on the journey toward Forbidden Door.

Announced for AEW Dynamite:

• Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland come face-to-face ahead of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

• Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Moné vs. Hazuki

• 12-Man Tag Team Match: Team MJF vs. Team Briscoe

• MJF and Mark Briscoe reveal their teams for the six-on-six steel cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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